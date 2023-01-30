MCPT begins bidding process to create new Go West app

Transit Director Miranda Lambert said she hopes to have a new, fully-functional app up and...
Transit Director Miranda Lambert said she hopes to have a new, fully-functional app up and running sometime in March.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - If you utilize public transportation in McDonough County, you likely also utilize the Go West app, which tracks the location of the buses that are actively on the road.

However, McDonough County Public Transportation Transit Director Miranda Lambert said to expect some changes with the app.

Lambert said the provider for the 3G tablets that are responsible for tracking the buses have pulled their 3G service, making it difficult for the app to be fully functional.

“We have about six vehicles that are currently tracking,” Lambert said.

Typically, 14 or more buses are tracked at a time.

Despite many convenience aspects being up in the air, Lambert said there’s a silver lining to the situation.

“This pretty much came at the right point in time,” Lambert said. “We’re able to say ‘okay we need to make these changes,’ and instead of investing all within our current provider we can see what else is out there.”

Lambert said this gives MCPT the chance to make vast improvements to their mobile app and receive feedback from riders.

Over the next few weeks, Lambert will meet with different providers for demos to see what will best suit MCPT. She plans to have a fully-functioning app launched sometime in March.

Before launching an app, Lambert said they will have to go through a bidding process with the city of Macomb.

You are still able to view all bus routes, just not the active location of several buses.

You can access the Go West website here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
Vice Principal Brett Burton said out-of-school suspensions have decreased 67% since...
Macomb Jr. High implementing new behavior management initiative
A Rushville Police officer battling cancer is getting help from his community.
Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer

Latest News

WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process
WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process
The Azen Jolly Timers were one of 22 4-H and FFA programs to receive the grant.
Scotland County 4-H program receives $500 grant
University financial advisors will lead the webinar to assist you with all of your FAFSA...
WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process
Robert Dooley received the Dr. Wynne J. Harrel Outstanding Music Educator Award.
Clark County music director receives state award