MCPT begins bidding process to create new Go West app

MACOMB (WGEM) - If you utilize public transportation in McDonough County, you likely also utilize the Go West app, which tracks the location of the buses that are actively on the road.

However, McDonough County Public Transportation Transit Director Miranda Lambert said to expect some changes with the app.

Lambert said the provider for the 3G tablets that are responsible for tracking the buses have pulled their 3G service, making it difficult for the app to be fully functional.

“We have about six vehicles that are currently tracking,” Lambert said.

Typically, 14 or more buses are tracked at a time.

Despite many convenience aspects being up in the air, Lambert said there’s a silver lining to the situation.

“This pretty much came at the right point in time,” Lambert said. “We’re able to say ‘okay we need to make these changes,’ and instead of investing all within our current provider we can see what else is out there.”

Lambert said this gives MCPT the chance to make vast improvements to their mobile app and receive feedback from riders.

Over the next few weeks, Lambert will meet with different providers for demos to see what will best suit MCPT. She plans to have a fully-functioning app launched sometime in March.

Before launching an app, Lambert said they will have to go through a bidding process with the city of Macomb.

You are still able to view all bus routes, just not the active location of several buses.

You can access the Go West website here.

