Quincy University Hawks Wrestling Team Falls To Defeat On The Mats In The Gateway City
Isaac Bourge And Kayden Garrett Post Wins For QU Against The Maryville University Saints
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – The men’s wrestling team returned the mats on Saturday against the Maryville University Saints. The Saints came out on top by the score of 35-6.
The Hawks had two decisions go in their favor with Isaac Bourge winning the 125-pound match by the score of 4-1. Kayden Garrett got the 10-6 decision in the 197-pound match.
QU returns to the mats on February 4th at the University of Indianapolis Greyhound Duels.
You can find the full results below:
125: Isaac Bourge (QU) over Sam Shafer (MU) (Dec 4-1)
133: JP Homfeld (MU) over Carter Silva (QU) (Dec 3-0)
141: Taylor Jokerst (MU) over Mar-Trece Smith (QU) (Dec 7-6)
149: Tyler Stegall (MU) over Phillip Sims (QU) (Dec 7-2)
157: Donavan Whitted (MU) over Gavin Morawitz (QU) (TF 29-13 6:02)
165: Cole Ritter (MU) over Aaron Taylor (QU) (TF 19-3 5:00)
174: Bret Heil (MU) over Ricardo Adame (QU) (Fall 1:30)
184: Joey Williams (MU) over Brian Holloway (QU) (MD 10-0)
197: Kayden Garrett (QU) over Dylan Shotwell (MU) (Dec 10-6)
285: Ryan Herman (MU) over Matthew Ludwig (QU) (Fall 3:58)
--QU Hawks Release
