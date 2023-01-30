Quincy University Hawks Wrestling Team Falls To Defeat On The Mats In The Gateway City

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – The men’s wrestling team returned the mats on Saturday against the Maryville University Saints. The Saints came out on top by the score of 35-6.

The Hawks had two decisions go in their favor with Isaac Bourge winning the 125-pound match by the score of 4-1. Kayden Garrett got the 10-6 decision in the 197-pound match.

QU returns to the mats on February 4th at the University of Indianapolis Greyhound Duels.

You can find the full results below:

125: Isaac Bourge (QU) over Sam Shafer (MU) (Dec 4-1)

133: JP Homfeld (MU) over Carter Silva (QU) (Dec 3-0)

141: Taylor Jokerst (MU) over Mar-Trece Smith (QU) (Dec 7-6)

149: Tyler Stegall (MU) over Phillip Sims (QU) (Dec 7-2)

157: Donavan Whitted (MU) over Gavin Morawitz (QU) (TF 29-13 6:02)

165: Cole Ritter (MU) over Aaron Taylor (QU) (TF 19-3 5:00)

174: Bret Heil (MU) over Ricardo Adame (QU) (Fall 1:30)

184: Joey Williams (MU) over Brian Holloway (QU) (MD 10-0)

197: Kayden Garrett (QU) over Dylan Shotwell (MU) (Dec 10-6)

285: Ryan Herman (MU) over Matthew Ludwig (QU) (Fall 3:58)

--QU Hawks Release

