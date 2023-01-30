Scotland County 4-H program receives $500 grant

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - One Scotland County 4-H program is $500 richer thanks to a grant from the state.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the Building Our American Community Grant Award recipients late last week.

The grant was given out to 22 different 4-H and FFA chapters throughout Missouri. In Scotland County, the Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club received the grant.

Club leader Jenna Ketchum said grants like these can really help local 4-H programs.

“We use grants like this and funding to help implement and improve all of our 4-H clubs. We have a big 4-H program in Scotland County. We have right at 110 kids involved and so any type of funding and improvements that we can bring in helps our kids, helps our youth,” Ketchum said.

University of Missouri Extension Engagement Specialist Lisa Doster agreed saying community support is vital to local 4-H programs.

“Scotland County does boast one of the highest participant numbers when it comes to the 4-H program here in our area, so it’s a significant program that we couldn’t do without the support of our federal, local and state dollars,” Doster said.

She said there is also a lot of private entities that help with the program.

According to Ketchum, the money from this grant will go towards improvements at the Scotland County Fairgrounds.

“We’re going to use this particular grant to update the wash racks at the cattle barn. We’re going to help improve those and make them a little safer,” said Ketchum.

She said upgrades to the racks should be finished by the fair in July.

Doster said if anyone is interested in joining or finding out more information about their local 4-H clubs in Missouri, they can reach out to their county’s University of Missouri extension office.

More information about the grant program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.