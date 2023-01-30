So you think you know QHS basketball? Test your knowledge with this quiz

QUINCY (WGEM) - When Quincy High School’s boys basketball team beat Sterling on Friday night, it was the Blue Devils 20th victory of the season.

In a program laced with history, it was the 53rd time in 115 years of competition the Blue Devils won at least 20 games in a season and the fifth time under Coach Andy Douglas.

So with all that history as a backdrop, here’s a little trivia quiz to test the knowledge of the most ardent Blue Devils’ fan.

Take the quiz - no cheating - then post the number of correct answers you had in the comments. Let’s have some fun with this assignment!

Here’s the opening tip!

1. Current assistant coach Tom Lepper holds school record for most rebounds in a game against East Moline in 1991. He had how many rebounds?

A. 21

B. 24

C. 30

2. QHS has made how many State Tournament appearances?

A. 31

B. 35

C. 40

3. How many players with the last name of Douglas have worn the Blue Devils uniform?

A. 15

B. 20

C. 25

4. The Blue Devils played their first game during this season:

A. 1890-1891

B. 1900-1901

C. 1907-1908

5. The Blue Devil pregame ceremony started in which decade?

A. 1950s

B. 1960s

C. 1970s

6. QHS all-time winningest coach with 354 victories is:

A. Loren Wallace

B. Jerry Leggett

C. Sherrill Hanks

7. His shot in the 1982 Class AA state semifinals for Mendel Catholic ended QHS’ 64-game winning streak?

A. Fred Hampton

B. Mike Hampton

C. Lampton Hampton

8. Larry Moore set the QHS record for most points in a season during 1971-72 campaign. He had how many points?

A. 1040

B. 910

C. 840

9. The most points the Blue Devils scored in a game came in the 1963 regional against West Pike. How many points did they score?

A. 140

B. 135

C. 127

10. Quincy High played its first game in what is now Blue Devil Gym during what season?

A. 1955-56

B. 1957-58

C. 1960-61

BONUS QUESTION 1

Bruce Douglas played for which NBA team during the 1986-87 season:

A. Sacramento Kings

B. Atlanta Hawks

C. Boston Celtics

BONUS QUESTION 1A

What other QHS player played in the NBA?

BONUS QUESTION 2

The opposition coach most despised by Blue Devils fans is:

A. Duncan Reid, Rock Island

ANSWERS:

1. B

2. A

3. B

4. C

5. B

6. C

7. B

8. B

9. C

10. B

BONUS 1: A

BONUS 1A: Gary Phillips

BONUS 2: All of the above

