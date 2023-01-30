Very cold temperatures through the entire day

Feels like temperatures this afternoon will be in the single digits.
Feels like temperatures this afternoon will be in the single digits.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning we are starting off with low-level stratus clouds. Temperatures are very cold, in the single digits to teens. Winds are flowing from the north at about 5 to 15 mph. A few gusts up to 20 mph will be possible through the morning hours. These winds are causing it to feel colder than it really is, so feels like temperatures are below zero to single digits.

High pressure is situated to our west, but it will gradually move into our region today. It will slowly feed drier air into the area. The drier air will gradually start to erode the morning stratus clouds. In return, that will lead to some sunshine as we head into the afternoon and evening. Once you start to see the sun coming out do not let it fool you. We will be very cold through the entire day. Daytime highs will only be in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits for the afternoon.

Tonight’s conditions of mostly clear skies and light winds will set us up for radiational cooling. Radiational cooling is a fancy way of saying temperatures will be able to drop easily and fairly quickly. Lows will be in the single digits and wind chill values of -5 will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Vice Principal Brett Burton said out-of-school suspensions have decreased 67% since...
Macomb Jr. High implementing new behavior management initiative
A Rushville Police officer battling cancer is getting help from his community.
Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer
Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road

Latest News

Evening Weather 01-29-2023
Evening Weather 01-29-2023
Wind chills for some on Monday morning will drop below zero.
Very Cold Start to Work Week
A few spots across the Tri-States could see an icy glaze overnight into Sunday morning.
Weather Alert: Few Slick Spots Overnight, Then Cold
Evening Weather 01-28-23
Evening Weather 01-28-23