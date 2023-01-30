Very cold temperatures through the entire day

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning we are starting off with low-level stratus clouds. Temperatures are very cold, in the single digits to teens. Winds are flowing from the north at about 5 to 15 mph. A few gusts up to 20 mph will be possible through the morning hours. These winds are causing it to feel colder than it really is, so feels like temperatures are below zero to single digits.

High pressure is situated to our west, but it will gradually move into our region today. It will slowly feed drier air into the area. The drier air will gradually start to erode the morning stratus clouds. In return, that will lead to some sunshine as we head into the afternoon and evening. Once you start to see the sun coming out do not let it fool you. We will be very cold through the entire day. Daytime highs will only be in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits for the afternoon.

Tonight’s conditions of mostly clear skies and light winds will set us up for radiational cooling. Radiational cooling is a fancy way of saying temperatures will be able to drop easily and fairly quickly. Lows will be in the single digits and wind chill values of -5 will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.