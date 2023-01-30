WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process

MACOMB (WGEM) - It’s the time of year where there’s still a few months left for prospective college students and current college students to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

While the FAFSA completion process may seem lengthy, Western Illinois University is hosting a webinar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to help answer all of your questions.

”I do think that there’s a little bit of mystery for many families about how they can obtain certain scholarships that are outside of the FAFSA process, how can they obtain work opportunities outside of the process, so the FAFSA is first,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Amber Schultz.

WIU financial advisors will lead the webinar.

Schultz said you don’t have to be a current or prospective WIU student to be a part of the session.

“If you’re not coming to Western Illinois University, the FAFSA process is still the same,” Schultz said.

Schultz reminds applicants to not forget their social security number, 2021 tax transcripts or FSA ID.

You can join the session by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.