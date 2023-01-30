WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - It’s the time of year where there’s still a few months left for prospective college students and current college students to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

While the FAFSA completion process may seem lengthy, Western Illinois University is hosting a webinar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to help answer all of your questions.

”I do think that there’s a little bit of mystery for many families about how they can obtain certain scholarships that are outside of the FAFSA process, how can they obtain work opportunities outside of the process, so the FAFSA is first,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Amber Schultz.

WIU financial advisors will lead the webinar.

Schultz said you don’t have to be a current or prospective WIU student to be a part of the session.

“If you’re not coming to Western Illinois University, the FAFSA process is still the same,” Schultz said.

Schultz reminds applicants to not forget their social security number, 2021 tax transcripts or FSA ID.

You can join the session by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
Vice Principal Brett Burton said out-of-school suspensions have decreased 67% since...
Macomb Jr. High implementing new behavior management initiative
A Rushville Police officer battling cancer is getting help from his community.
Chili cook-off held to support Rushville police officer

Latest News

WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process
WIU to host webinar for FAFSA completion process
Transit Director Miranda Lambert said she hopes to have a new, fully-functional app up and...
MCPT begins bidding process to create new Go West app
The Azen Jolly Timers were one of 22 4-H and FFA programs to receive the grant.
Scotland County 4-H program receives $500 grant
Robert Dooley received the Dr. Wynne J. Harrel Outstanding Music Educator Award.
Clark County music director receives state award