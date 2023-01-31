Another very cold day. Then, temperatures will gradually rebound.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are a little colder this morning with temperatures in the single digits. Winds are pretty light, but some are still dealing with wind chill values below zero. High pressure continues to build into the region. This high pressure will keep us dry and provide us with some nice sunshine today. As we head into the afternoon hours, some thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive from the south. With these clouds being thin, the sun can still get through them fairly easily. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will not warm well. Daytime highs will be about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs will only make it into the low 20s. Wind chill values will be in the teens this afternoon.

The mostly clear skies will continue into tonight with light winds. Lows will be in the single digits for places such as Macomb, Illinois, and Fort Madison, Iowa. The rest of the Tri-States will be in the low teens.

The aforementioned high pressure will be overhead tomorrow, giving us another mostly sunny day. Still looking to have thin upper-level clouds though. Winds will be light but will come out of the south. That will allow for more seasonable temperatures, in the mid 30s. Then, warmer for Thursday.

