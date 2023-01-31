Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley reports that two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store which took place on Friday, January 27, 2023.

A 15-year-old male from Hamilton, Illinois was arrested on one count of Armed Robbery on Sunday, January 30, and is currently being housed in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Facility

Police also reported the arrest and positive identification of a 14-year-old male from Hamilton, who has charges pending for Armed Robbery.

Police said the firearm used in the robbery has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges and arrests possible.

The Hamilton Police department said their investigation was assisted by the Illinois State Police - Zone 4 Investigations, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Hancock County Juvenile Probation Office.

