Bench trial set for McBride
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A bench trial is set for the Quincy woman charged in a 2020 crash that killed a Rushville woman and her three grandsons.
According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, 38-year-old Natasha McBride waived her right to a jury trial Tuesday and opted for a trial where a judge will issue the verdict.
McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder.
Investigators said she ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while speeding on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash.
McBride’s trial is set to start on May 1.
