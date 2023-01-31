Bench trial set for McBride

QUINCY (WGEM) - A bench trial is set for the Quincy woman charged in a 2020 crash that killed a Rushville woman and her three grandsons.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, 38-year-old Natasha McBride waived her right to a jury trial Tuesday and opted for a trial where a judge will issue the verdict.

McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said she ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while speeding on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash.

McBride’s trial is set to start on May 1.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.