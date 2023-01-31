Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 31st, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amber Terwelp

Norma Spory

Barb Hirmei

Dax Ott

Jolene Fischer

Taylor McMonagle

Dustin Pierce

Karen Willey

Sharon McCabe

Bill Greenslaugh

Mira Shirey

Donnie Mock

Rosemary Taylor

Emma Knipe

Trevor Kirlin

David Eckerly

Kellie Frey

Sylvia Brocksieck

Leta Gaus

Richard Duffy

Ella Barker

Richard Waimon

Fran Long

Joyce Armour

Alijah Hudelson

ANNIVERSARIES

Darrell & Phyllis Eisenberg

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 30th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 29th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 28th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 27th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 26th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 25th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Honor Flight

Great River Honor Flight expands veteran eligibility, 2023 schedule

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced Tuesday both the dates for the 2023 missions as well as expanded eligibility for veterans who can apply for future Honor Flights.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 24th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.