Blessing Hospital receives new technology

Blessing ROSA
Blessing ROSA(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health will be unveiling their new ROSA knee replacement robot at an open house

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 2, at the north entrance of the Blessing Health Center

You’ll be able to see the ROSA machine, x-rays and interact with the staff.

Emily Ver Meer the Administrative Director of Musculoskeletal Services of Blessing Health Orthopedics hopes with this new technology, patients will have more confidence in getting procedures.

“It’ll give you that higher level of confidence that you are making a good choice and that it is a safe choice, and that you are going to have an outcome that is going to improve your life,” Ver Meer said.

The event is free to attend and is open to everyone.

