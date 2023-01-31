Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Brown County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend with a pistol and trying to strangle her.

Court records show that Cody Shaffer was charged with armed violence, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Court documents state that a woman, who Shaffer knew to be pregnant, told police Shaffer struck her with a Ruger .380 in Adams County. She also reported Shaffer tried to strangle her by placing his hands around her throat and that Shaffer’s actions resulted in bodily harm.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said the woman was in a relationship with Shaffer and he believed she was pregnant with Shaffer’s baby.

Farha said Shaffer was a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the West Central Illinois Task Force.

Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver said that Shaffer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Shaffer at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.

