Hannibal schools create partnership for mental health education

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal School District has partnered with CHADS Coalition for Mental Health (Communities Healing Adolescent Depression and Suicide) as an effort to help students understand the different facets of mental health.

Starting this semester, 6th and 9th-graders will be given the opportunity to receive a training session from a CHADS facilitator.

The program is called Signs of Suicide.

Based in St. Louis, Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr said the CHADS program helps students and teachers understand the relationship between depression and suicide.

Karr said the partnership has been in conversation for the past few years.

“They [CHADS facilitators] will go into the classroom and work in conjunction with our counseling staff,” Karr said. “This is a very important topic, but also a very heavy topic and something that may be difficult for our students to go through.”

Karr said she and other faculty hear frequently about the continuous need for mental health supports.

While Karr considers this semester’s training sessions part of a “pilot,” or trial run, she said it could be implemented every school year if the district likes what they see.

“We want to continue to make sure that we’re providing our students with the tools necessary to help themselves, their friends or anybody else that they come in contact with,” Karr added.

If the district decides to continue the program, Karr said they’ll look to expand it to multiple grades.

Parents are invited to attend an informational session from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at the Hannibal High School auditorium to learn more about the program.

Karr said parents can choose for their student(s) to not attend.

It will also be live streamed on the districts YouTube page.

CHADS also hosts programs that target family supports and social emotional well-being.

To learn more about CHADS programs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

