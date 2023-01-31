Homan’s jury trial set for next month

QUINCY (WGEM) - A former Quincy nightclub owner will now stand trial in February for the alleged assault of a Quincy University student in 2021.

Steve W. Homan appeared in an Adams County courtroom on Tuesday where Judge Mark L. Vincent denied a defense motion for continuance and set a jury trial for Feb 14.

Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones will represent the state; Scott Rosenblum of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry will represent Homan.

Vincent anticipates the 12-member, three-alternate, jury trial to last four days.

Homan is facing a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery, the result of an alleged altercation with a Quincy University student in April 2021.

Homan has pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery for allegedly putting Jazzpher Evans in a chokehold and dragging her out of the bar he owned on April 4, 2021.

