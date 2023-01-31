Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Death:

Otis “Bug” Bias Jr., 50, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Scott A. Baze, age 61, of Quincy, died on January 28 in Blessing Hospital.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Corey Alan Bringer, age 45 of Canton, MO passed away January 30 in his home surrounded by family. Davis Funeral Home.

Wayne Albert Schuster age 90, of Quincy died on January 29 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Maureen Elizabeth “Rene” Schwengel, age 86, of Quincy, died on January 29 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Andrew L & Ninive Zanger of Quincy, IL...boy

Jordan & Emily Henry Bowen, IL...girl

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 30th, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 29th, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 28th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 27th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 26th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 25th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Honor Flight

Great River Honor Flight expands veteran eligibility, 2023 schedule

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced Tuesday both the dates for the 2023 missions as well as expanded eligibility for veterans who can apply for future Honor Flights.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 24th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 23rd, 2023

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.