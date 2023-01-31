Illinois COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation to end

Illinois' COVID-19 disaster proclamation will end on May 11.
Illinois' COVID-19 disaster proclamation will end on May 11.(Associated Press)
By 25 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Aligning with the Federal Government’s decision to end the national public health emergency with COVID-19 on May 11th, Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that Illinois will end its state public health emergency that day as well.

The proclamation formalized emergency procedures by activating the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), bringing together decision makers from every state agency and the state’s highly qualified mutual aid network to deploy resources as necessary during the public health threat.

“Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked diligently alongside the federal government to battle this once-in-a-generation pandemic by following scientific and medical guidance to support frontline workers and save lives. Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing capacity and expanding our healthcare workforce to supporting our vaccine rollout and mutual aid efforts,” the Governor said in a statement. “Let me be clear: COVID-19 has not disappeared. It is still a real and present danger to people with compromised immune systems—and I urge all Illinoisans to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already.”

