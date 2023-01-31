Keokuk’s Milestones program seeks volunteer delivery drivers

The organization provides about 1,000 meals a week to home-bound residents in Keokuk, Fort Madison, Montrose, Argyle, Donnellson, Wever and Burlington, Iowa.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Keokuk organization is providing meals to Lee County residents who may not be able to prepare their own.

David Powell has been volunteering with Milestones Area Agency on Aging for more than 20 years.

Four times a week, he delivers meals to residents who are unable to prepare their own.

“It’s just something that comes naturally,” Powell said. “If people need help, I try to help them.”

The organization provides about 1,000 meals a week to homebound Iowa residents in Keokuk, Fort Madison, Montrose, Argyle, Donnellson, Wever and Burlington.

About 25 volunteers make those deliveries, with many, like Powell, volunteering multiple times a week.

Organizer Nikki Wilson said she needs help to make sure the program continues to give back to the community.

“Not only is it a great way for folks to get a good, hot meal, but it’s also a way for folks, our delivery drivers, just to make sure everything is okay,” Wilson said. “A lot of these folks are homebound, so just having somebody check in on them and make sure everything is okay.”

Wilson is looking for seven more volunteer delivery drivers to join the team.

Powell said he doesn’t mind volunteering four out of five days each week, but he agrees with Wilson in saying the work is about more than just dropping meals off on doorsteps.

“You have a conversation with them,” Powell said. “You don’t have a lot of time to have a big conversation, but you have a conversation about how they’re doing, how they’re feeling, if they’re having problems or not”

Wilson is looking for volunteers that are at least 55 years old, she said, due to age regulations that qualify the program for state funding.

You can call (319) 372-8043 if you’re interested in volunteering.

A background check and valid driver’s license are required for delivering.

