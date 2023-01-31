Man rescued after car ends up Knox County lake

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Echo Menges from the Edina Sentinel reported that a man was rescued from a Knox County lake on Monday.

Menges said the Newark Volunteer Firefighters responded to a call at South Henry Sever Lake at 3:46 p.m., followed by a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

The man driving told Menges that he doesn’t know how he ended up in the lake.

When first responders arrived, they told Menges that they saw the driver sitting on the open window on the back passenger’s side of a white four-door sedan, with half of his body outside the car and his legs still inside. He was on the phone with the 911 operator.

The driver couldn’t move much, but was alert and responsive.

Menges said the deputy and one of the firefighters went into the water to get the driver out of the car and to the shore.

Two other volunteer firefighters assisted with getting the driver out. Once out of the water, first responders gave him medical attention until an ambulance arrived. The rescuers later received care.

Menges reported a Knox County Ambulance arrived and took him to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. His injuries are still unknown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation were also on scene.

It is still undetermined when the car will be pulled out of the lake.

