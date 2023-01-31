New AI website causes concern at universities

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new artificial intelligence website is writing papers for students without triggering plagiarism detection software. Chat GPT uses artificial intelligence to write anything you ask in a matter of seconds.

The website is able to write papers, essays and long-form test answers. Quincy University IT Technician and professor Aaron Clayton said the progress of artificial intelligence is inevitable.

“Our job is to teach them how to use it responsibly” Clayton said.

Quincy University Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Hale said the website does spark concern for her.

“Writing students aren’t as strong of writers as they used to be and so I just feel like it’s only going to be hurt by this more and more” Hale said.

Hale said AI is not going away anytime soon.

“I think it makes a good conversation, and I think that students knowing that professors know about it, sometimes that in it of itself, may be a deterrent” Hale said.

Some professors said they have found that approaching Chat GPT as a positive learning tool is more effective than trying to ban it. Clayton said Chat GPT offers some critical thinking opportunities.

“We’ve been encouraging other professors to incorporate it into their class assuming that it is going to be used and to not ignore it” Clayton said.

QU professors said students are often able to use Chat GPT without the professors’ knowledge. Clayton said Chat GPT lack’s the ability to rank a website’s reliability and the quality of its content.

