Nursing home looks to tax levy for needed funds

QUINCY (WGEM) - Marion County voters have a choice when they head to the polls for the April election, to vote yes or no for a tax levy that would support the Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Administrator Jesse Soondrum said if approved, the levy would increase from 13 cents to 25 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

Soondrum said the money from the levy will help them cover rising costs.

“Our Medicare reimbursement for a day per resident here is about $173, per day,” he said. “It costs actually around $220 per day to take care of a resident here so that’s where the tax money goes.”

In addition to covering the rising costs of food and supplies, Soondrum said they’re also looking to boost their staff numbers and raise pay.

LPN Faith Parrish said she hopes the measure passes.

“We could stay family oriented and continue to have, just the same activities or better activities than what we’ve been doing, continue to do the parade,” she said.

The home tried to pass a similar measure last year which failed. Soondrum said this measure is different as the tax increase is lower.

Soondrum says the measures needs 51 percent of the vote to pass.

He said if it fails again, a lack of funds could force them to make cuts in their care, something they don’t want to do.

