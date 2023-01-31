Nursing home looks to tax levy for needed funds

Nursing home hoping tax levy passes
Nursing home hoping tax levy passes(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Marion County voters have a choice when they head to the polls for the April election, to vote yes or no for a tax levy that would support the Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Administrator Jesse Soondrum said if approved, the levy would increase from 13 cents to 25 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

Soondrum said the money from the levy will help them cover rising costs.

“Our Medicare reimbursement for a day per resident here is about $173, per day,” he said. “It costs actually around $220 per day to take care of a resident here so that’s where the tax money goes.”

In addition to covering the rising costs of food and supplies, Soondrum said they’re also looking to boost their staff numbers and raise pay.

LPN Faith Parrish said she hopes the measure passes.

“We could stay family oriented and continue to have, just the same activities or better activities than what we’ve been doing, continue to do the parade,” she said.

The home tried to pass a similar measure last year which failed. Soondrum said this measure is different as the tax increase is lower.

Soondrum says the measures needs 51 percent of the vote to pass.

He said if it fails again, a lack of funds could force them to make cuts in their care, something they don’t want to do.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail
Inmate attempts escape from Adams County Jail
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Robert Dooley received the Dr. Wynne J. Harrel Outstanding Music Educator Award.
Clark County music director receives state award

Latest News

The new changes to the Quincy recycling program are a step closer to starting.
Quincy recycling program clears next step for preparations ahead of start
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrest made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Unity Mustangs Fall At Home On The IHSA Hardwood Against Griggsville-Perry
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 30) Unity Mustangs Fall In Mendon Against The Tornadoes Of Griggsville-Perry
WIU Guard Trenton Massner In The National Spotlight For His Outstanding Play On The Hardwood
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 30) Western Illinois University Guard Trenton Massner Is Honored In The National Spotlight