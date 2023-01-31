QPD license plate reader approval pushed back

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s still no word when automated license plate readers could be coming to Quincy.

This comes after aldermen voted Monday night to send this item back to the police aldermanic committee.

The possibility of bringing cameras that are designed to recognize license plates was first presented to the community last week in a presentation at city hall.

Monday night, Quincy 5th Ward Alderman Mike Rein made a motion to send this item on the agenda back to the police aldermanic committee for review.

All 12 aldermen present voted to concur with his motion. Two were absent.

Rein said he made this decision to give aldermen more time to evaluate the community’s input on the matter before they vote on it.

”The police aldermanic committee wants to review the feedback from the committee as to their acceptance or not to the license plate readers and so that’s the reason it was pulled of the agenda tonight,” Rein said. “It shouldn’t have been there but we’ll review it. Don’t know exactly when that meeting will occur. In the next week or two I would guess.”

Rein said after the committee reviews it, they will vote on whether to send it to council for approval or not.

He said he’s heard mixed reviews from people who live in his ward.

Police Chief Adam Yates said the goal of these cameras is to help in their criminal investigations. Some residents have expressed their approval and disapproval of this.

Yates said police have already determined the 20 proposed camera locations.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.