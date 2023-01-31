QPS to enhance security at elementary after airsoft gun found on bus

QUINCY (WGEM) - In a letter to parents Monday night, Quincy Public School Superintendent Todd Pettit announced the district would begin the process of implementing increased security measures at its elementary schools this week.

Pettit stated the process will include educating students through age-appropriate discussions on what bookbag search and screening will look like and answering any questions they may have.

According to Pettit, the screenings will be similar to what junior & senior high students are accustomed to.

“We understand this may seem scary to your elementary children, which is why we will take time to educate them in the process, just as we would for any school procedure or safety drill,” Pettit stated. “I understand that this may seem overwhelming, perhaps viewed as an extreme measure to some, but in the world that we reside in, no community is immune to senseless acts of violence, and we believe this is a necessary step for the safety of our school families.”

Pettit stated schools will be sending an email and a paper copy in children’s bookbags that include specific discussion starters to help the discussion at home.

On Friday the Quincy Police Department reported it was investigating the report of a weapon on a local school bus..

QPS said that a Baldwin Elementary student had an unloaded airsoft gun on the bus.

QPS reported that the student did not make any threats, and was removed from the bus after the weapon was located.

