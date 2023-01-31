Quincy recycling program clears next step for preparations ahead of start

The new changes to the Quincy recycling program are a step closer to starting.
The new changes to the Quincy recycling program are a step closer to starting.
By Charity Bell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The new changes to the Quincy recycling program are a step closer to starting.

Councilmen approved more than $100,000 for three platforms.

Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said these three platforms will be needed at the three drop-off sites so people can access the large recycling bins.

Conte said those should be delivered by the second week of February.

”Right now we’re planning mid to late February to do all of the assembly. Two sites have been selected, a third site is still negotiating. So we’ll want to get that nailed down as soon as possible,” Conte said. “We have the layout picked out. We have several sites we’re looking at, but we know what the layout is so we can get all the equipment for installations.”

In addition to the platforms, Conte said they have lights, cameras and signage on order and should receive them in the next couple of weeks. He said March 1 is the target date for the program.

