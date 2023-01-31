Students create Valentines to honor veterans

For Catholic Schools Week students created valentine's for veterans. All veterans are invited...
For Catholic Schools Week students created valentine's for veterans. All veterans are invited to attend the red, white, and blue mass where the valentines will be presented.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - St. Francis Solanus School in Quincy, is honoring veterans this year for Catholic Schools Week.

Sunday marked the beginning of Catholic Schools Week for Catholic schools all over the nation.

The entire school rose $200 last month for the Valentine’s Day supplies.

St. Francis Solanus School’s fifth grade teacher, Rosann Stuckman’s class paired up with the preschool class to help create Valentines for veterans.

Stuckman said her student’s love to pair with their littles and help them learn.

“They love coming down and doing things with the preschoolers,” Stuckman said. “They beg me, ‘Can we go see our buddies?’ So I think it is very meaningful to them and they really enjoy it and I know the little ones they enjoy the big ones coming too.”

Stuckman said students have been learning about the importance of giving back to those who have served.

”We wanted the veterans to know that they are not forgotten, that we care about them,” Stuckman said.

At 8:35 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 a student mass will be held at St. Francis Solanus church. All veterans are invited to attend the red, white and blue mass, where the Valentines will be presented.

Remaining cards will be taken to the Illinois Veterans home to be handed out.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail
Inmate attempts escape from Adams County Jail
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Robert Dooley received the Dr. Wynne J. Harrel Outstanding Music Educator Award.
Clark County music director receives state award

Latest News

Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr said 6th and 9th-graders will "pilot" the program this...
Hannibal schools create partnership for mental health education
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Amid ‘unprecedented’ prolonged revenue boom, Illinois finds budget breathing room