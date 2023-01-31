Students create Valentines to honor veterans

QUINCY (WGEM) - St. Francis Solanus School in Quincy, is honoring veterans this year for Catholic Schools Week.

Sunday marked the beginning of Catholic Schools Week for Catholic schools all over the nation.

The entire school rose $200 last month for the Valentine’s Day supplies.

St. Francis Solanus School’s fifth grade teacher, Rosann Stuckman’s class paired up with the preschool class to help create Valentines for veterans.

Stuckman said her student’s love to pair with their littles and help them learn.

“They love coming down and doing things with the preschoolers,” Stuckman said. “They beg me, ‘Can we go see our buddies?’ So I think it is very meaningful to them and they really enjoy it and I know the little ones they enjoy the big ones coming too.”

Stuckman said students have been learning about the importance of giving back to those who have served.

”We wanted the veterans to know that they are not forgotten, that we care about them,” Stuckman said.

At 8:35 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 a student mass will be held at St. Francis Solanus church. All veterans are invited to attend the red, white and blue mass, where the Valentines will be presented.

Remaining cards will be taken to the Illinois Veterans home to be handed out.

