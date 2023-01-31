Up and down temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - I know we’ve been talking about a warm-up for the area but we still got some cold. Temps here. Wednesday morning expect single digits for much of the area. Temperatures do rebound Wednesday afternoon with a sunny sky up to around 35°. It is warmer yet on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures up to 44 but a pretty significant cool down with a dry cold front will slap temperatures down to around 8 degrees on Friday morning. That is a cold way to start off the weekend. Well, if your weekend starts on Friday, that is. Saturday’s temperatures are up to 47 degrees but it will be breezy. If that is not warm enough it is possible we could see temperatures into the mid-50s on Sunday. That is quite the roller coaster ride for the region.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.