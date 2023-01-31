Up and down temps

Temps will take a big dip after a nice warm-up
Temps will take a big dip after a nice warm-up(Brian Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - I know we’ve been talking about a warm-up for the area but we still got some cold. Temps here. Wednesday morning expect single digits for much of the area. Temperatures do rebound Wednesday afternoon with a sunny sky up to around 35°. It is warmer yet on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures up to 44 but a pretty significant cool down with a dry cold front will slap temperatures down to around 8 degrees on Friday morning. That is a cold way to start off the weekend. Well, if your weekend starts on Friday, that is. Saturday’s temperatures are up to 47 degrees but it will be breezy. If that is not warm enough it is possible we could see temperatures into the mid-50s on Sunday. That is quite the roller coaster ride for the region.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail
Inmate attempts escape from Adams County Jail
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
Marcus D. Hiland
Augusta man charged with child pornography and criminal sexual assault
Robert Dooley received the Dr. Wynne J. Harrel Outstanding Music Educator Award.
Clark County music director receives state award

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
Dry but continued cold for the dinner hours.
Another very cold day. Then, temperatures will gradually rebound.
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
Wind chill values will dip to zero or slightly below zero Tuesday morning
Cold air won’t stick around for long