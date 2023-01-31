WGEM Sports At Six: (Monday (January 30) Western Illinois Guard Trenton Massner Wins Lou Henson Award And Summit League Player Of The Week Award

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Western Illinois guard Trenton Massner has been selected as the TicketSmarter #SummitMBB Peak Performer of the Week award winner for his amazing exploits on the hardwood lasty week. League officials made the announcement earlier today.

Massner averaged 33.0 ppg, 6.3 apg and 5.7 rpg in a trio of Leatherneck victories that catapulted his squad into second place in the Summit League men’s basketball standings. Those efforts also earned Massner the CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson National Player of the Week honor as well.

The talented Western senior now becomes the second League player to earn that distinction this season joining Oral Roberts’ Abmas (Dec. 19). Massner opened his week by breaking the WIU single-game scoring record with a 46-point outing in the Leathernecks’ 92-80 victory over North Dakota last Monday.

Massner’s 46 points are the most in a regulation game by a Division I player this season. The Wapello, Iowa native finished 16-for-21 from the field and 9-for-12 from 3-point range, while making all five of his free throws to finish at the historic figure. Massner’s efforts tied for the sixth best single-game performance in Summit League history.

In his next outing, Massner buried a game-winning triple with less than a second to play to lift WIU to a 75-72 victory over South Dakota last Thursday. The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter finished with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists against the Coyotes.

Massner closed out the week Saturday with a 30-point, nine-rebound and eight assist performance as the Leathernecks erased a 22-point deficit to knock off South Dakota State 81-73 in overtime. Massner’s triple with just over 90 seconds to play forced the extra session and he added seven points in an overtime period that saw WIU outscore the Jackrabbits 12-4.

--WIU Release

