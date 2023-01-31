WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 30) QHS Lady Blue Devils And QND Lady Raiders Prepare For Tuesday’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Blue Devil Gym

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The annual “Crosstown Showdown” has arrived for the Quincy High Lady Blue Devils and the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders. The (16-9) “Blue & White” will tip-off against the reigning IHSA Class 2A State Champs from QND at 7:00 p.m. Blue Devil Gym will once again host this featured rivalry match-up between the two “Gem City” girls varsity hoops programs.

Both (23-1) QND and QHS held their final practice sessions earlier today before the game this afternoon inside their respective gyms. During last year’s game, the Lady Raiders posted a 57-35 win over Quincy. The Lady Blue Devils hope to change that storyline in a big way in 24 hours against the “Blue & Gold” who are currently riding high on a 16-game winning streak.

The WGEM Sports-cam caught up with Quincy head coach Brad Dance and Quincy Notre Dame head coach Eric Orne to get their thoughts on tomorrow’s match-up that will also be broadcasted “LIVE” once again on News/Talk 105 WGEM FM.

Editor’s Note: (The Game Will Also be Streamed “LIVE” Starting At 6:45 P.M.)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.