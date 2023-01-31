WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 30) QHS Lady Blue Devils And QND Lady Raiders Prepare For Tuesday’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Blue Devil Gym

Basketball Game Will Be Broadcast “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM And Also Streamed “LIVE” For Prep Basketball Fans Throughout The Tri-States
QHS Landy Blue Devils And QND Lady Raiders Prepare For "Crosstown Showdown" At Blue Devil Gym
QHS Landy Blue Devils And QND Lady Raiders Prepare For "Crosstown Showdown" At Blue Devil Gym
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The annual “Crosstown Showdown” has arrived for the Quincy High Lady Blue Devils and the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders. The (16-9) “Blue & White” will tip-off against the reigning IHSA Class 2A State Champs from QND at 7:00 p.m. Blue Devil Gym will once again host this featured rivalry match-up between the two “Gem City” girls varsity hoops programs.

Both (23-1) QND and QHS held their final practice sessions earlier today before the game this afternoon inside their respective gyms. During last year’s game, the Lady Raiders posted a 57-35 win over Quincy. The Lady Blue Devils hope to change that storyline in a big way in 24 hours against the “Blue & Gold” who are currently riding high on a 16-game winning streak.

The WGEM Sports-cam caught up with Quincy head coach Brad Dance and Quincy Notre Dame head coach Eric Orne to get their thoughts on tomorrow’s match-up that will also be broadcasted “LIVE” once again on News/Talk 105 WGEM FM.

Editor’s Note: (The Game Will Also be Streamed “LIVE” Starting At 6:45 P.M.)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: (Monday (January 30) Western Illinois Guard Trenton Massner Wins Lou Henson Award And Summit League Player Of The Week Award

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Trenton Massner Leading By Example On The College Hardwood At Western

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (January 29th) Massner Starting The Madness Early For WIU Hoops

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

So you think you know QHS basketball? Test your knowledge with this quiz

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Here’s a little trivia quiz to test the knowledge of the most ardent Blue Devils fan.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 17

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Latest News

Sports

Quincy University Hawks Wrestling Team Falls To Defeat On The Mats In The Gateway City

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:59 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Fall To Defeat Against The Saints Of Maryville On The Wrestling Mats

Sports

WGEM SPORTS AT TEN (SATURDAY, JANUARY 28): Flynn Twins provide the sting for the Lady Hornets

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Flynn Twins prepare for a state title run.

Sports

BROWN COUNTY FLYNN SISTERS

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 28th) WIU Comes Back To Defeat SDSU

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 28th) High School Wrestling Highlights

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

High School Wrestling Highlights 1-28

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST