WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 30) QND Lady Raiders Senior Abbey Schreacke Offers Insight On Playing Inside Blue Devil Gym During The Annual Crosstown Showdown Set For Tuesday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another chapter in the annual “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry series will be written Tuesday evening at Blue Devil Gym as the (16-9) Lady Blue Devils of QHS tip-off against (23-1) Quincy Notre Dame.

QHS usually plays on the smaller court located inside Quincy High, but for this special match-up they’ll move over Baldwin School and hit the hardwood at the historic facility to take on the reigning IHSA state champs from the Class 2A ranks.

The “Blue & White” have posted a (4-3) slate so far this season playing on a neutral court while the “Blue & Gold” are (4-1).

Last year, the Lady Raiders beat QHS by 22 points 57-35 on January 18. It was a setback that still stings many members on the Blue Devils squad that experienced that setback against their top rival.

The last time QND lost against Quincy was back on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The Lady Blue Devils posted a 48-42 on that date that came during Taylor Fohey’s freshman year.

The QHS junior will be in the spotlight on Tuesday for her squad as will QND’s all-state performer Abbey Schreacke. The University of Mizzou signee is looking forward to playing at Blue Devil Gym one final time before she heads to Columbia and the SEC ranks next season.

