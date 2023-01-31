WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 30) QND Lady Raiders Senior Abbey Schreacke Offers Insight On Playing Inside Blue Devil Gym During The Annual Crosstown Showdown Set For Tuesday

(23-1) QND And (16-9) QHS Set To Collide On The IHSA Girls Hardwood At 7:00 PM In “The Gem City!”
QND's Abbey Schreacke And The Lady Raiders Prepare For The "Crosstown Showdown"
QND's Abbey Schreacke And The Lady Raiders Prepare For The "Crosstown Showdown"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Another chapter in the annual “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry series will be written Tuesday evening at Blue Devil Gym as the (16-9) Lady Blue Devils of QHS tip-off against (23-1) Quincy Notre Dame.

QHS usually plays on the smaller court located inside Quincy High, but for this special match-up they’ll move over Baldwin School and hit the hardwood at the historic facility to take on the reigning IHSA state champs from the Class 2A ranks.

The “Blue & White” have posted a (4-3) slate so far this season playing on a neutral court while the “Blue & Gold” are (4-1).

Last year, the Lady Raiders beat QHS by 22 points 57-35 on January 18. It was a setback that still stings many members on the Blue Devils squad that experienced that setback against their top rival.

The last time QND lost against Quincy was back on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The Lady Blue Devils posted a 48-42 on that date that came during Taylor Fohey’s freshman year.

The QHS junior will be in the spotlight on Tuesday for her squad as will QND’s all-state performer Abbey Schreacke. The University of Mizzou signee is looking forward to playing at Blue Devil Gym one final time before she heads to Columbia and the SEC ranks next season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 30) Unity Mustangs Play Host To Griggsville-Perry On The IHSA Hardwood In Mendon And The Macomb Lady Bombers Roll Past The Lady Eagles Of Liberty On The Road 42-23

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unity Mustangs Fall At Home Against Griggsville-Perry On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: (Monday (January 30) Western Illinois Guard Trenton Massner Wins Lou Henson Award And Summit League Player Of The Week Award

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Trenton Massner Leading By Example On The College Hardwood At Western

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 30) QHS Lady Blue Devils And QND Lady Raiders Prepare For Tuesday’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Blue Devil Gym

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Blue Devil Gym Will Play Host To The Annual "Crosstown Showdown"

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (January 29th) Massner Starting The Madness Early For WIU Hoops

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

Sports

So you think you know QHS basketball? Test your knowledge with this quiz

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Here’s a little trivia quiz to test the knowledge of the most ardent Blue Devils fan.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 17

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

Quincy University Hawks Wrestling Team Falls To Defeat On The Mats In The Gateway City

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:59 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Fall To Defeat Against The Saints Of Maryville On The Wrestling Mats

Sports

WGEM SPORTS AT TEN (SATURDAY, JANUARY 28): Flynn Twins provide the sting for the Lady Hornets

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Flynn Twins prepare for a state title run.

Sports

BROWN COUNTY FLYNN SISTERS

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 28th) WIU Comes Back To Defeat SDSU

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports