WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 30) Unity Mustangs Play Host To Griggsville-Perry On The IHSA Hardwood In Mendon And The Macomb Lady Bombers Roll Past The Lady Eagles Of Liberty On The Road 42-23
MSHSAA: Canton Lady Tigers And The North Shelby Lady Raiders Post Victories At The La Plata Invitational On Monday
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, January 30, 2023
IHSA Basketball Tonight
Griggsville-Perry 57
Unity 42
Macomb 61
West Hancock 53 *Location Correction*
MHS: Conner Watson (17 Points)
Jack Duncan (12 Points)
Dion Doyle (15 Points)
IHSA Basketball
Girls
Macomb 42
Liberty 23
MSHSAA Basketball Tonight
La Plata Invitational
Girls
Canton 69
Putnam County 28
CHS: Maci Fisher (17 Points)
Scotland County Lady Tigers 28
North Shelby 64
Wednesday: Canton vs. North Shelby
