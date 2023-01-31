WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (January 30) Unity Mustangs Play Host To Griggsville-Perry On The IHSA Hardwood In Mendon And The Macomb Lady Bombers Roll Past The Lady Eagles Of Liberty On The Road 42-23

MSHSAA: Canton Lady Tigers And The North Shelby Lady Raiders Post Victories At The La Plata Invitational On Monday
Unity Mustangs Fall At Home On The IHSA Hardwood Against Griggsville-Perry
Unity Mustangs Fall At Home On The IHSA Hardwood Against Griggsville-Perry
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, January 30, 2023

IHSA Basketball Tonight

Griggsville-Perry 57

Unity 42

Macomb 61

West Hancock 53 *Location Correction*

MHS: Conner Watson (17 Points)

Jack Duncan (12 Points)

Dion Doyle (15 Points)

IHSA Basketball

Girls

Macomb 42

Liberty 23

MSHSAA Basketball Tonight

La Plata Invitational

Girls

Canton 69

Putnam County 28

CHS: Maci Fisher (17 Points)

Scotland County Lady Tigers 28

North Shelby 64

Wednesday: Canton vs. North Shelby

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: (Monday (January 30) Western Illinois Guard Trenton Massner Wins Lou Henson Award And Summit League Player Of The Week Award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Trenton Massner Leading By Example On The College Hardwood At Western

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 30) QHS Lady Blue Devils And QND Lady Raiders Prepare For Tuesday’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Blue Devil Gym

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Blue Devil Gym Will Play Host To The Annual "Crosstown Showdown"

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (January 29th) Massner Starting The Madness Early For WIU Hoops

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

So you think you know QHS basketball? Test your knowledge with this quiz

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Here’s a little trivia quiz to test the knowledge of the most ardent Blue Devils fan.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 17

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

Quincy University Hawks Wrestling Team Falls To Defeat On The Mats In The Gateway City

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:59 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Fall To Defeat Against The Saints Of Maryville On The Wrestling Mats

Sports

WGEM SPORTS AT TEN (SATURDAY, JANUARY 28): Flynn Twins provide the sting for the Lady Hornets

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Flynn Twins prepare for a state title run.

Sports

BROWN COUNTY FLYNN SISTERS

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 28th) WIU Comes Back To Defeat SDSU

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 28th) High School Wrestling Highlights

Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports