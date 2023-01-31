WGEM Sports Update: Monday (January 30) Chip Caray Officially Introduced As The New Cardinals Play-By-Play Announcer In The Gateway City

Mizzou Native Returns Home To Join The Redbirds Broadcasting Family For The 2023 Season
Chip Caray Returns Home To Take Over As The Cardinals New Play-By-Play Announcer
Chip Caray Returns Home To Take Over As The Cardinals New Play-By-Play Announcer(Bally Sports)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals announced earlier today that Chip Caray will be the new play-by-play announcer for Cardinals baseball on Bally Sports Midwest, beginning with the upcoming 2023 season.

The St. Louis native comes home after 20 total seasons as the voice of the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, TBS and Peachtree TV. He previously called games regionally for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, and nationally on FOX and TBS.

“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” said Caray. “As a visiting broadcaster, I have always admired the passion, knowledge, and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country. The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of. I can’t wait to start this exciting new chapter with my great teammates at Bally Sports Midwest. It’s great to be home!”

Chip is the third generation of Carays to serve as a play-by-play announcer, following his father Skip Caray and grandfather Harry Caray. Chip’s brother, Josh, is also a play-by-play announcer, with the Southern League’s Rocket City Trash Pandas. Chip joins the Cardinals more than a half-century after Harry, a baseball Hall of Famer, broadcast Cardinals games from 1945 to 1969.

“We’re excited to welcome Chip to Cardinals Nation,” said Bally Sports Midwest general manager and senior vice president, Jack Donovan. “There is an illustrious history of Cardinals broadcasters and we are excited to add to that incredible roster by bringing in one of the best play-by-play announcers in baseball today. Chip brings enthusiasm to the game and cherishes the opportunity to be part of Cardinals baseball. We can’t wait for Cardinals fans to hear him behind the microphone.”

Bally Sports Midwest is entering its 30th season as the television home of the Cardinals. The Cardinals’ local television ratings on Bally Sports Midwest ranked No. 1 among Major League Baseball teams in 2022, the fourth time in five seasons the Cardinals led MLB. Live coverage of the 2023 Cardinals will start Feb. 25 with the spring training opener in Jupiter, Florida.

- Bally Sports Midwest Release -

