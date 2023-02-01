Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 1st, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Justin Hemming

Ginger Hesse

Ken Keller

Virginia Hocker

Helen Tuter

Ivan Fearneyhough

Brandon Smith

Susan Brown

Alberta Asher

Joshua Miles

Brian Meyer

Jo Ann Greenwood

Abigale Bate

Tony Overton

Ryan Stanton

Michael Moore

Kathy Stansberry

Sara Oakley

Rylee Wear

Victon Bethel

Michael Siemer

Gary Epperson

Dawn Cook

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 31st, 2023

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 30th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 29th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 28th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 27th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 26th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 25th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.