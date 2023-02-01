Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 1st, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Justin Hemming

Ginger Hesse

Ken Keller

Virginia Hocker

Helen Tuter

Ivan Fearneyhough

Brandon Smith

Susan Brown

Alberta Asher

Joshua Miles

Brian Meyer

Jo Ann Greenwood

Abigale Bate

Tony Overton

Ryan Stanton

Michael Moore

Kathy Stansberry

Sara Oakley

Rylee Wear

Victon Bethel

Michael Siemer

Gary Epperson

Dawn Cook

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.