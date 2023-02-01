Cold Start, Then Seasonable Wednesday

By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wednesday will start off rather cold once again, with temperatures in the teens and single digits and wind chills even lower whenever the breeze kicks up. For those that do not enjoy the cold, the good news is conditions will gradually warm by the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 30′s for most of the Tri-States, right where we should be for early February. Skies will remain generally sunny despite some upper level clouds.

Overnight Wednesday night will be another cold one, but closer to average with lows near the 20 degree mark. The warm up continues on Thursday with highs rising into the low 40′s. Another shot of very cold air arrives Thursday night into Friday, but a more sustained mild pattern looks to begin over the weekend.

