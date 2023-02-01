Detached garage in Quincy catches fire

Garage catches fire at 138 Locust St.
Garage catches fire at 138 Locust St.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., a detached garage at 138 Locust St. in Quincy caught fire.

Assistant Chief James Pioch, Jr. said the homeowners were burning cardboard outside between the home and the garage when the fire spread to some dried vines and eventually to the detached garage.

He said there were no injuries and firefighters had it extinguished within 10 minutes. However, there was significant damage to the garage.

Pioch said the fire would be investigated.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Maya Mexican Restaurant
Maya Mexican Restaurant to pay $42K in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
411 Main St. in La Belle, Missouri.
La Belle, Missouri, house fire
La Belle, Missouri, house fire
Fire breaks out in La Belle home
gredf survey looks to address housing
GREDF survey looks to examine Adams County housing shortage