Detached garage in Quincy catches fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., a detached garage at 138 Locust St. in Quincy caught fire.

Assistant Chief James Pioch, Jr. said the homeowners were burning cardboard outside between the home and the garage when the fire spread to some dried vines and eventually to the detached garage.

He said there were no injuries and firefighters had it extinguished within 10 minutes. However, there was significant damage to the garage.

Pioch said the fire would be investigated.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.