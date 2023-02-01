Fire breaks out in La Belle home

La Belle, Missouri, house fire
La Belle, Missouri, house fire(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

LA BELLE, Mo. (WGEM) - A fire broke out in a La Belle, Missouri, home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 411 Main St. around 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, heavy white smoke surrounded the home, and flames could be seen coming from the roof, which eventually collapsed.

Western Lewis County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Chris Heimer said residents were not home at the time of the fire.

WGEM News is on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail
Inmate attempts escape from Adams County Jail

Latest News

411 Main St. in La Belle, Missouri.
La Belle, Missouri, house fire
gredf survey looks to address housing
GREDF survey looks to examine Adams County housing shortage
Quincy church invites you to help plan Juneteenth celebrations
Quincy church invites you to help plan Juneteenth celebrations
Reverend Orville Jones said they met Tuesday night to discuss what’s left to be done and to...
Quincy church invites you to help plan Juneteenth celebrations