Fire breaks out in La Belle home

LA BELLE, Mo. (WGEM) - A fire broke out in a La Belle, Missouri, home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 411 Main St. around 12:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, heavy white smoke surrounded the home, and flames could be seen coming from the roof, which eventually collapsed.

Western Lewis County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Chris Heimer said residents were not home at the time of the fire.

