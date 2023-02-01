GREDF survey looks to examine Adams County housing shortage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local leaders say the search for solutions to Adams County’s housing problem is underway.

The Great River Economic Development Foundation said they have put out three surveys looking to get input from three different groups: community members, employers, and community stakeholders.

GREDF President Kyle Moore said they want to figure out what the local need for housing looks like. He said not having enough housing doesn’t just keep people from finding a place to live, it can also impact the region economically.

“We have to have enough houses so that our workers can live here and we have over 590 open jobs here in Quincy and Adams County, but yet we only have a hundred houses on the housing market,” Moore said.

Moore said once the data is complied, they’ll bring it to city and county leadership who will determine what type of housing is needed and how they can provide it.

Local builders say this is a good opportunity to examine the regions need housing needs.

Dale Koontz Builder President Tom Koontz said the supply of housing hasn’t been able to match the demand.

He said there has been a 35% increase in material costs over the past three years, this includes items such as as lumber, electricity, and labor prices. He said that impacts the amount of housing that can be built, and even rent prices.

“Most town homes and stuff are created with greater density which leads to lower infrastructure costs, because you can pack more units in a smaller space and you got less cost for all the infrastructure,” Koontz said.

He said this can allow rural areas to re-examine what kinds of housing can be available, but also focus on trying to attract populations to the area.

He said the survey is critical because it can help examine the infrastructure needs to determine where housing can be built.

He said factors such as sewer, plumbing, and electricity also need to be considered before building in any area.

The survey for community members, employers, and community stakeholders is open for three weeks, they hope to have the data ready by April.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.