Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Deaths:
John H. Saathoff, age 84, of Quincy, died on January 31 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Peggy Ann Mayfield, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 30 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Enrique & Madalynn Tellez of Mt. Sterling, IL....boy
Cody Frost & Jamiesha Fulton of Macomb, IL....boy
