Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

John H. Saathoff, age 84, of Quincy, died on January 31 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Peggy Ann Mayfield, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 30 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Enrique & Madalynn Tellez of Mt. Sterling, IL....boy

Cody Frost & Jamiesha Fulton of Macomb, IL....boy

