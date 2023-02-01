Improvements in store for Arrowhead Golf Course

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Several improvements are in store for Arrowhead Golf Course.

Over the past two months, two bridges that had been in place since the course opened more than 40 years ago have been replaced, and at no cost.

Arrowhead’s General Manager Kirk Gauldin said County Contractors completed the bridges in December.

Before the course opens for the winter, Gauldin hopes to have much improved landscaping on each hole, remodeled bathrooms, new painting and potentially an expanded club house.

He said all past and future improvements are made possible only by local businesses and community members.

”Some of the things that have been donated we could never pay back and it’s just amazing how they’ve stepped up, the community stepped up 40 years ago and we hope to have them step up again and maybe we’ll last another 40 years here,” Gauldin said.

He also said he plans to convert a portion of the clubhouse to a three seasons room, which is an enclosed space surrounded by glass with air conditioning.

“We’ve had a large number of families that jumped in and contributed,” Gauldin added.

Eventually, he’d like to replace the sign that sits by the road as you enter the golf course parking lot.

He’s also started an Adopt-A-Hole program, where community members can choose to maintain the landscaping of a select hole on the course.

To donate towards the improvements, call the course at 217-593-6619.

