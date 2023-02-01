Improvements in store for Arrowhead Golf Course

The course's general manager Kirk Gauldin said two bridges that date back to more than 40 years...
The course's general manager Kirk Gauldin said two bridges that date back to more than 40 years ago have been replaced and at no cost to the village.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Several improvements are in store for Arrowhead Golf Course.

Over the past two months, two bridges that had been in place since the course opened more than 40 years ago have been replaced, and at no cost.

Arrowhead’s General Manager Kirk Gauldin said County Contractors completed the bridges in December.

Before the course opens for the winter, Gauldin hopes to have much improved landscaping on each hole, remodeled bathrooms, new painting and potentially an expanded club house.

He said all past and future improvements are made possible only by local businesses and community members.

”Some of the things that have been donated we could never pay back and it’s just amazing how they’ve stepped up, the community stepped up 40 years ago and we hope to have them step up again and maybe we’ll last another 40 years here,” Gauldin said.

He also said he plans to convert a portion of the clubhouse to a three seasons room, which is an enclosed space surrounded by glass with air conditioning.

“We’ve had a large number of families that jumped in and contributed,” Gauldin added.

Eventually, he’d like to replace the sign that sits by the road as you enter the golf course parking lot.

He’s also started an Adopt-A-Hole program, where community members can choose to maintain the landscaping of a select hole on the course.

To donate towards the improvements, call the course at 217-593-6619.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

In a city council meeting on Tuesday night, officials said the projected price of tearing the...
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program
River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program
Quincy library to host all new series ‘Bringing Black History Forward’
Quincy library to host all new series ‘Bringing Black History Forward’
Fire breaks out in La Belle home
Fire breaks out in La Belle home