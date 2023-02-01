Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail

Ian P. Havermale
Ian P. Havermale(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - An inmate at the Adams County Jail who tried to escape Sunday night is now facing additional charges.

According to officials, Ian P. Havermale, 36, is charged with felony criminal damage to state supported property and escape from penal institution.

His attempt to escape the jail was about 9:30 p.m., according to Adams County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Frazier.

He did not succeed and is still in the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
Inmate attempts escape in Adams County Jail
Inmate attempts escape from Adams County Jail
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Latest News

Pearl Diner
New restaurant coming to Pearl
New restaurant coming to Pearl
New restaurant coming to Pearl
ChatGPT
Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool
Keokuk’s Milestones program seeks volunteer delivery drivers
Keokuk’s Milestones program seeks volunteer delivery drivers