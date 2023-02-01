Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail

QUINCY (WGEM) - An inmate at the Adams County Jail who tried to escape Sunday night is now facing additional charges.

According to officials, Ian P. Havermale, 36, is charged with felony criminal damage to state supported property and escape from penal institution.

His attempt to escape the jail was about 9:30 p.m., according to Adams County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Frazier.

He did not succeed and is still in the Adams County Jail.

