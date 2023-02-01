Local chicken owners share how you could save money on egg cost

QUINCY (WGEM) - With rising egg prices, many people who live in the Tri-States are raising their own chickens for eggs.

Some said its an investment while others said it can help generate a profit.

A carton of a dozen eggs runs about $4 or more at grocery stores in Quincy.

Some people said they don’t have to worry about the inflated price.

Julie Bichsel and her husband have raised eight pet chickens for the last eight years, who are laying an egg every day and a half.

“Well they’re a lot more delicious than the store bought eggs and fresh. You get them right out of the coop in the mornings.”

She said her hens lay enough eggs to give away to her family members.

“With that $4.99 and up price for the eggs, they don’t have to buy them, they just say, ‘Hey, do you have any eggs?’ and I pass them over,” Bichsel said.

Quincy inspections director Mike Seaver said the city doesn’t have many restrictions when it comes to owning birds, like the number you can have, the size of the property you have them on, and if you can sell their eggs.

“The ordinance just simply says that the chickens can’t constitute an extreme nuisance,” Seaver said. “So that means either orders, things like that or repeated disturbance of peace.”

The Adams County Health Department Environmental Health supervisor said the county also doesn’t have many limitations.

On the other hand, the Illinois Department of Agriculture requires all owners to have an egg license if the eggs produced by their own flock of fewer than 3000.

“I come out here and check like multiple times a day,” chicken owner Jacqueline Cain said. “I feel like when it gets this cold, it’s too cold for them to just sit there.”

Cain said you might save money in the long run, but chickens are an investment.

“I invested in them because you have to build your own chicken coop or buy one,” Cain said. “That’s more expensive, but you’re still going to spend $300 to $400 on building a chicken coop at least.”

She said it’s money you can make back.

“I’ve sold them to like family and close friends, but I also have duck eggs too,” Cain said. “Some people like those more than just regular chicken eggs.”

Seaver said the second part of the city code states your birds can be removed from your property by the building inspector, police, animal control or on the health department if a reported nuisance continues, or if a health and sanitation problem exists.

You can learn more about the Quincy City codes of animal ownership, here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.