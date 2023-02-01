New restaurant coming to Pearl

PEARL, Ill. (WGEM) - A restaurant is coming to Pike County’s southernmost town Pearl.

Future co-owners of Pearl’s Diner, Polly Bugg and her husband Everett, said the restaurant is set to open on Feb. 14. The breakfast, lunch and occasional dinner establishment will offer a variety of homestyle comfort food.

“We’ll have specials like barbeque and the traditional fish fry on Friday,” Polly Bugg said. “When you’re living in Pearl and you’re living on the river, you’ve got to do that.”

Polly Bugg said Pearl is not what it used to be.

“This town has had its share of flood and economic damage,” Polly Bugg said.

The Buggs are hoping Pearl Diner can be more than a dining establishment, but a community space for residents to come together.

“People can gather, talk about the weather, talk about the world, talk about the farm talk, talk about hunting,” Polly Bugg said. “Everything we do here in Pike County.”

They also hope to bring back a long lost economic boost to the village. Polly Bugg said right now the closest dining establishments to Pearl are in Pittsfield and Hardin both of which are about 30 miles away.

“Route 100 is busier than you think,” Polly Bugg said. “We have lots of folks that come in, work on the railroad, trim the trees. A lot of folks passing through who have to do their driving quite a ways to get something to eat. And of course the hunters that come down. There is lots of lodging nearby.”

Charles Gilbert, a trustee on the village board, said Pearl Diner is just what the town needs.

“We used to have a lumber yard, a restaurant,” Gilbert said. “We had a whole grocery store and a hardware store.”

Gilbert said major flooding throughout the years wiped the town’s businesses out.

“We don’t have a school anymore either,” Gilbert said. “Once a school leaves, a town dries up. It’s that simple.”

Gilbert and Polly Bugg said they hope Pearl Diner can inspire an economic boom of more businesses.

“I don’t understand why this little village didn’t rebound,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got the river, the highway, and the railroad.”

Pearl Diner Hours of Operation:

Sun.-Mon: CLOSED

Tues.-Thurs: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fridays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Big Fish Fridays)

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Polly Bugg said the hours could expand in the future.

