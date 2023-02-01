Pike Co. food pantry program receives $17K from grant, donation

Deer meat
Deer meat(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Money is coming to Pike County to help fight food insecurity.

The Health and Wellness Program of Pike County just awarded $7,000 to the county’s Access Food Project. The program, which is in partnership with Access Illinois Outdoors and Two Rivers Regional Council supplies hundreds of pounds of deer meat to the local pantries.

The program’s executive director Brenda Middendorf said that way families in need can have that protein sustenance in their diet.

“We had applied for $3500 originally and saw that our numbers were going down,” Middendorf said. “The Health and Wellness Program of Pike County has been so good to step in and fill in any gaps that we had so that we didn’t have to discontinue the program prematurely.”

Middendorf said additionally DOT foods has made a $10,000 commitment to award Access Food Project.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Shaffer
Brown Co. deputy arrested for alleged domestic battery of pregnant woman
A pair of handcuffs.
Arrests made in armed robbery at Hamilton Casey’s
Ian P. Havermale
Inmate receives two charges after failed attempt to escape from Adams County Jail
Lyon Street Death
Four arrested for alleged murder of man in Hannibal
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

In a city council meeting on Tuesday night, officials said the projected price of tearing the...
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
Old Fort is not coming down, officials to discuss future action of structure
River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program
River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program
Quincy library to host all new series ‘Bringing Black History Forward’
Quincy library to host all new series ‘Bringing Black History Forward’
Fire breaks out in La Belle home
Fire breaks out in La Belle home