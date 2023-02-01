Pike Co. food pantry program receives $17K from grant, donation

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Money is coming to Pike County to help fight food insecurity.

The Health and Wellness Program of Pike County just awarded $7,000 to the county’s Access Food Project. The program, which is in partnership with Access Illinois Outdoors and Two Rivers Regional Council supplies hundreds of pounds of deer meat to the local pantries.

The program’s executive director Brenda Middendorf said that way families in need can have that protein sustenance in their diet.

“We had applied for $3500 originally and saw that our numbers were going down,” Middendorf said. “The Health and Wellness Program of Pike County has been so good to step in and fill in any gaps that we had so that we didn’t have to discontinue the program prematurely.”

Middendorf said additionally DOT foods has made a $10,000 commitment to award Access Food Project.

