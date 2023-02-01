Quincy church invites you to help plan Juneteenth celebrations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s First Baptist Church wants you to help plan their Juneteenth celebration.

Rev. Orville Jones said they met Tuesday night to discuss what’s left to be done and to craft more ideas.

“They are very key and important meetings. It gives the community at large, an opportunity to have something to say to help shape what these various celebrations are going to look like,” Jones said.

Order of events:

Juneteenth Gala: Friday, June 16 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center for $50.

Juneteenth Festival: Saturday, June 17th at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex. (It will include events like a parade, performances, family games, food and vendors)

Juneteenth Concert: Sunday, June 18th at the First Baptist Church in Quincy.

“To help our young people to learn a little bit more about their heritage and their history, also to have fun and celebrate the day! Because the Juneteenth time is a time of freedom, it’s a time of celebration of that freedom,” Jones said.

He said they meet on the last Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Quincy.

“We just invite anybody and everybody to come. Of all races, of all backgrounds, of all economic statuses. We’re inviting everybody, the Quincy community to come because this is supposed to be one of the finer hours for our city and our community. People from the Tri-States are all invited,” Jones said.

