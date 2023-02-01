Quincy library to host all new series ‘Bringing Black History Forward’

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library is hosting an all new series this month that focuses on black history.

It’s called, Bringing Black History Forward. The first seminar will feature speakers from The New Philadelphia Association talking about the first black-owned town in the U.S.

Becky Winner, who will be giving the presentation, said it’s a great opportunity to promote the Pike County site that recently became a part of the National Park Service one month ago.

“We have always wanted to get the word out about New Philadelphia,” Winner said. “And, the more people that hear about it, the happier we are. Any opportunity we have to do a talk or lesson of some kind we are going to try our best to do that.”

The presentation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Quincy Public Library and it is free to the public.

There are three other events happening at the library for Bring Black History Forward:

Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Civil Rights Trail: A collected, documented and displayed local history of Civil Rights, put together into an indoor Civil Rights Trail for Patrons to explore!

Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Freedom Schools: A presentation on how Freedom Schools came to be, but how they continue to be relevant today.

Feb. 25, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Black Inventor’s Showcase: Learn from Quincy’s own citizens and future leaders about invaluable black inventors who have made a significant contribution and mark on American History and America’s advancement.

For more information about the Bring Black History Forward events happening or other events happening at the Quincy Public Library, you can look at their calendar.

