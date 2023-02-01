River Hills Village sees decline in falls, enhanced memory after launch of program

KEOKUK (WGEM) - An assisted living center in Keokuk is seeing fewer falls and improved memory in patients since the launch of their latest program.

Todd Marshall’s mom, Maxine, has been with River Hills Village for four years.

Marshall said 92-year old Maxine will finish her life at River Hills and he wants to make sure she receives the best physical and educational care as possible.

That’s why he signed her up for the facility’s newest memory care program, Memory Lane.

“It is wonderful, you can see they got games that helps their memory,” Marshall said.

Before starting the program, residents go through testing to determine what level of care they need.

Based on that test, they’re assigned different games and puzzles to exercise the mind.

Memory Care Specialist Brenda Eston said most of the resident’s daytime is dedicated to participating in activities that exercise the mind.

“We start right after breakfast, they go clear through our breaks and lunch, and then we put away the activities, they eat their lunch, and then they’re back into the activities,” Eston said.

Marshall said Maxine’s favorite games include anything that keeps her busy.

“They got alphabet games, little puzzles, some stitching games over there too, it just keeps her mind active,” Marshall said.

Wendy Kelly’s mother, Midge, has a hard time with short-term memory.

Kelly said River Hills Village staff are proactive in alerting her what progressions and set backs her mom faces under the new program.

“If there’s a problem they call you right away and if I have a question, they answer it pretty much right on the spot, as soon as they can find out from a doctor so, yeah, they’re very cooperative,” Kelly said.

Along with specialized brain exercises for residents, Memory Lane features bold toilet seat colors and an accent wall in each bathroom to prevent falls.

Old plates and bowls were also replaced with red ones to increase appetite.

Since launching the new program, Eston said, falls for residents have decreased while appetites have increased.

“We have no more weight loss back here, the red plates, red cups, red bowls have helped tremendously with their appetites. We have a few that are snacking now that never snacked before,” Eston said.

Staff members said Memory Lane is fully booked with 19 current residents and one on the way.

If you’d like to inquire about being added to the waitlist, call River Hills Village.

Their number is (319) 524-5772.

Previous Story

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.