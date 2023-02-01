WEATHER ALERT : Major swing in temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thursday is groundhog day. We will have temperatures that will be running a little bit above what is normal, up in the low to mid-40s for a daytime high. But we do have a WEATHER ALERT and that is for a significant drop in those mild temperatures as a dry, cold front drives straight out of the north. This will drop temperatures down from a mid-40-degree daytime high all the way down into the single digits, Friday morning down around 6 degrees. We use a Weather Alert to let you know of severe or disruptive weather, or sometimes for a significant change in the weather. And that is what we have Thursday night through Friday morning, temperatures will make nearly a 40-degree swing between daytime highs on Thursday to morning lows on Friday. In general, Friday will be a cold day with high temperatures only topping out in the low 20s. We have a strong rebound this weekend with daytime high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday warming up to the 50-degree range. Saturday will be breezy but Sunday, Wow we start off with temperatures around the freezing mark but we warm up to the low 50s. It is warmer yet on Monday into the mid to upper 50s. In the long-range forecast, I do not see a significant long-lasting cold snap for the region. Right now the long-range forecast does have a few dips in temperatures possible, but it looks as if we are going to run above normal or near normal through the middle of February, A side note the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team will not be in Punxsutawney Thursday

