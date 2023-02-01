WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 31) QHS Lady Blue Devils Forward Taylor Fohey Focuses In On Tonight’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Blue Devil Gym

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The “Crosstown Showdown” countdown rolls on for both the Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball teams. It won’t be long before the two teams collide at Blue devil Gym and another chapter in the noted rivalry is written. The (16-9) Lady Blue Devils will be leaning heavily on junior forward Taylor Fohey to find a way to put points on the board against the torrid defensive pressure that QND is expected to showcase once again this evening.

The (23-1) Lady Raiders will have the challenge of trying to find a way to keep the 6-foot Fohey off the glass and out of the paint down low for a full four quarters this evening. The challenge is one that QND’s All-State guard Abbey Schreacke feels that the “Blue & Gold” are more than ready to take on.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with both Shreacke and Fohey to get their thoughts on tonight’s rivalry battle on the IHSA hardwood!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.