WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 31) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Roll Past The Quincy Lady Blue Devils At The “Crosstown Showdown!”
QND All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Pumps In 26 Points At Blue Devil Gym
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
High School Basketball
IHSA Girls Basketball
“Crosstown Showdown”
Blue Devil Gym
QND Lady Raiders 57
QHS Lady Blue Devils 35
QND: Abbey Schreacke (26 Points) // (5) 3-Pointers
Blair Eftink (13 Points)
Sage Stratton (11 Points)
QND Lady Raiders Now (24-1) 17 Straight Wins!
QHS: Taylor Fohey (16 Points)
Leila Dade (8 Points)
Asia Seangmany (7 Points)
QHS Lady Blue Devills Slide To (16-10) On The Season
IHSA Girls Basketball
West Central 60
Bushnell-Prairie City 41
BPC: Kylie Norris (11 Points)
Jeightlin Sickels (11 Points)
Greenfield/NW 23
Brown County 53
IHSA Boys Basketball
Brown County 54
Southeastern 60
North Greene 39
Unity 66
Payson-Seymour 43
Pittsfield 45
North Fulton 29
Macomb 77
(1) Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 48
West Central 50
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
South Shelby 69
Monroe City 33
Clark County 22
Palmyra 56
Knox County 27
Harrisburg 62
Hannibal 60
Moberly 64
MSHSAA Boys Basketball
South Shelby 59
Monroe City 36
Hannibal 60
Moberly 51
Clark County 42
Palmyra 48
MSHSAA/IHSAA Basketball
Highland 39
Keokuk 53
KHS: Diego Garcia (23 Points)
IHSAA Basketball
Holy Trinity Catholic 60
Central Lee 34
HTC: Luke Hellige (19 Points)
HTC Now (8-12) On The Season
MSHSAA/IGHSAU Basketball
Highland 47
Keokuk 48
KHS Lady Chiefs Now (12-5) On The Season
