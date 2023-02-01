WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 31) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Roll Past The Quincy Lady Blue Devils At The “Crosstown Showdown!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA Girls Basketball

“Crosstown Showdown”

Blue Devil Gym

QND Lady Raiders 57

QHS Lady Blue Devils 35

QND: Abbey Schreacke (26 Points) // (5) 3-Pointers

Blair Eftink (13 Points)

Sage Stratton (11 Points)

QND Lady Raiders Now (24-1) 17 Straight Wins!

QHS: Taylor Fohey (16 Points)

Leila Dade (8 Points)

Asia Seangmany (7 Points)

QHS Lady Blue Devills Slide To (16-10) On The Season

IHSA Girls Basketball

West Central 60

Bushnell-Prairie City 41

BPC: Kylie Norris (11 Points)

Jeightlin Sickels (11 Points)

Greenfield/NW 23

Brown County 53

IHSA Boys Basketball

Brown County 54

Southeastern 60

North Greene 39

Unity 66

Payson-Seymour 43

Pittsfield 45

North Fulton 29

Macomb 77

(1) Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 48

West Central 50

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

South Shelby 69

Monroe City 33

Clark County 22

Palmyra 56

Knox County 27

Harrisburg 62

Hannibal 60

Moberly 64

MSHSAA Boys Basketball

South Shelby 59

Monroe City 36

Hannibal 60

Moberly 51

Clark County 42

Palmyra 48

MSHSAA/IHSAA Basketball

Highland 39

Keokuk 53

KHS: Diego Garcia (23 Points)

IHSAA Basketball

Holy Trinity Catholic 60

Central Lee 34

HTC: Luke Hellige (19 Points)

HTC Now (8-12) On The Season

MSHSAA/IGHSAU Basketball

Highland 47

Keokuk 48

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (12-5) On The Season

