WIU brings mental health awareness organization to campus

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is creating an organization that officials said will help get rid of the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

It’s called The Gray Matters Collective.

The organization has several chapters in different schools across the Tri-States including Moline High School, Augustana College and Geneseo High School.

WIU mental health counselor Alantis Tellis said students reached out to her and other counselors about what could be done to bring a mental health organization to campus.

“Our plans entail having guest speakers come in, hosting self-care activities with students and really just helping students build connections with other students,” Tellis said.

The student-based organization will meet bi-weekly in Horrabin Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tellis said part of her goal is to enhance students education about mental health, as well as advocate for the importance of mental health.

“I hope that after students attend one or two meetings that they feel comfortable and confident in noticing the signs of suicide awareness, just when someone is struggling or they’re struggling,” Tellis added.

