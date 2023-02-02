Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 2nd, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Karen Watson

Brennen Schuttler

Conner Hughes

Debbie Lentz

Landon Meyer

Chloe Krise

Robert Allen

Karen Woodworth

Wendy Kaltschnee

Reggie Cravens

Katrina Bradshaw

Greg Williams

Saydi Drazba

Evelyn Browning

Kaylynn Minter

Jack Nation

Lilly Hickman

Richie Whitaker

Melissa Ruffcorn

Amy Kaiser

Kenneth Hoelscher

Tony Goetz

Hunter Jackson

Jane McGinnis

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.