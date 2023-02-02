Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 2nd, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Karen Watson

Brennen Schuttler

Conner Hughes

Debbie Lentz

Landon Meyer

Chloe Krise

Robert Allen

Karen Woodworth

Wendy Kaltschnee

Reggie Cravens

Katrina Bradshaw

Greg Williams

Saydi Drazba

Evelyn Browning

Kaylynn Minter

Jack Nation

Lilly Hickman

Richie Whitaker

Melissa Ruffcorn

Amy Kaiser

Kenneth Hoelscher

Tony Goetz

Hunter Jackson

Jane McGinnis

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 2, 2023

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 2, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 1st, 2023

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 1, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 31st, 2023

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 31, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 30th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 29th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 30, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 28th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 27th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.