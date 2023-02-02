DIGGING DEEPER: What is your hearing worth?

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you get Jerry Smith talking about a favorite subject, it’s hard for him to stop.

“I can honestly say I’ve been to Alaska, and Hawaii, but I didn’t see anything in either place,” Smith said.

He talked all about his travels throughout the world when WGEM sat down with him at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center on Jan. 19.

“We went in and had breakfast and got back on the plane and left, but I’ve been there,” Smith said.

That’s not how WGEM started the conversation with Smith. We were there to talk to the 92-year-old about his hearing and his hearing aids. He spoke very little about that.

“I just couldn’t hear people,” Smith said. “I really, I don’t know what to tell you to be honest with you. I read lips to be honest with you.”

West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Director Mike Drew helped with the interview because Smith had trouble hearing WGEM’s Makenzi Henderson’s voice.

“I can hear Mike better than I can hear you,” Smith said.

Smith, who will be 93 on Feb. 7, is like many Americans his age. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, about half of people 75 and older, and about a third of people, 65 to 74, have hearing loss.

Smith has hearing aids, though.

“They’re better than no hearing aids, but they’re not perfect by any sense of the word,” Smith said.

He has prescription hearing aids that cost him $9,000. All of that money came out of his savings and represents a median price. Prescription, or over-the-counter hearing aids, can cost between $150 and $15,000.

Traditional Medicare does not cover hearing aids. However, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it does cover diagnostic hearing and balance exams, if a doctor orders them, and it does offer an audiologist visit every 12 months, but only for non-acute hearing conditions.

Drew said Smith’s hearing aids reduced his assets so much that he got bumped to Medicaid, which depending on the state, can cover the devices.

West Central Illinois Center for Independent Living Information and Referral Specialist Sam Coggeshall helps sign seniors up for their Medicare plans. He said Medicare Advantage plans do cover hearing aids.

“The Advantage plans always offer vision, dental and hearing at no extra cost. That’s the claim they make on TV, and any other form of communication with you, and they’re telling the truth,” Coggeshall said. “They’re very nice, if they’re available in your area.”

Those plans are not as available in the Tri-States because Coggeshall said it’s a rural area.

“Because that’s the sticking point, especially around here. We’re considered a rural area by Medicare standards.” Coggeshall said. “In Chicago, if you decide you’re not going to take an Advantage plan, well you’re just out of the business because everybody else around you does, but that’s not the case down here.”

Thomas Family Insurance broker Rick Thomas specializes in Medicare Advantage plans in Quincy. He said to find providers that take the plans near you, it’s best to call an insurance broker to get information specific to your situation, and to avoid the internet.

Beyond insurance, there are providers, like Blessing and Beltone, that try to mitigate, by contracting with hearing aid companies that offer rebates to patients or by offering financing partnerships and payment plans.

Both Beltone hearing care practitioner Matthew Koster and Hannibal Clinic audiologist Dr. Lexi Kirner said they volunteer with and suggest programs, like the Beltone Foundation and Starkey Neighbors in Need, that can provide hearing aids for little to no cost.

“I love to see the difference in people actually when you turn the devices on, when they’re being treated properly and it brings back that life,” Koster said.

Beltone hearing care practitioner Matthew Koster cleans out a hearing aid a patient brought in. (WGEM)

“Our goal is to help patients,” Dr. Kirner said. “So, if we can get them hearing better, improve their quality of life, that’s our goal.”

When it comes to the subject of making hearing aids more affordable and accessible, Coggeshall said everyone has to just keep talking.

“Talking to your doctors and saying what the needs are and expressing that, but that takes a lot of people, and over a long period of time, it does work eventually,” Coggeshall said.

Both Koster and Dr. Kirner said your hearing is worth every penny.

“There’s a lot of things that come into play by not getting treated properly. It will actually cause more damage quicker to the hair cells, OK?” Koster said. “So, by being untreated, the hair cells will continue to get worse and worse, and then eventually they’ll die off in certain frequencies and that will then cause complete deafness in those frequencies. So by getting them stimulated, it treats it, it slows down the process and hopefully that doesn’t ever happen.”

Koster and Dr. Kirner said while that can lead to cognitive decline and other issues, many people don’t want to admit they’re losing their hearing.

“Research actually shows people wait on average of seven years between noticing there’s a problem and before they come in and actually do something about it,” Dr. Kirner said.

Audiologist Dr. Lexi Kirner uses a sound-proof booth to do hearing tests on her patients at the Hannibal Clinic. (WGEM)

“It’s hard to know what you’re missing out on because you don’t know,” Koster said.

Koster recommends a yearly hearing test.

“If you catch it sooner, you’re going to slow the process down,” Koster said.

While the over-the-counter hearing aids, that came on the market in October, can help adults who have perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, Dr. Kirner said be careful.

“They’re just picking it up and fitting the device themselves. No one is making sure nothing is in their ear canals, no one is ensuring that the hearing aids fit. A lot of red flags can also be missed. So, without having a hearing test, we miss different types of hearing loss,” Dr. Kirner said.

“You don’t want to hear things like a pin drop, and that’s really loud to you, but yet you’re hearing other things at a certain level. We treat all different hair cells because they’re all different heights, throughout, as far as the inner portion of the ear and so you’re going to hear that pin drop or that device drop comfortably while you hear everything else comfortably,” Koster said.

You can get over-the-counter hearing aids at several major pharmacies. We contacted local pharmacies to see if we could get video of the over-the-counter hearing aids. We heard back from three, all of which declined. We did not hear back from the rest.

WGEM contacted several other hearing aid providers in Quincy to see if they wanted to be involved with this story. We heard back from two others. They declined. The others never responded.

Signs of hearing loss include muffled sounds, difficulty understanding words, frequently asking others to speak more slowly, clearly and loudly, needing to turn up the volume of the television or radio, and withdrawal from conversations.

